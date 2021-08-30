MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Trims Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,240 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $31,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

SCHG stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.15. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,705. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $156.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

