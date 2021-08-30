MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 7,421 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.6% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $99,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $416.33. 246,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

