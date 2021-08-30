MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 6,230 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,336 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,230 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Workday by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter worth $6,956,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $2.22 on Monday, hitting $271.50. 99,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,778. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of -381.95 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.81 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.05.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock worth $30,585,135. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

