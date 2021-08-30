MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 45,953 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,953 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.9% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $55,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $98.81. 438,739 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295,798. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $191.09 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.