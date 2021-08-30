Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.86

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 6375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.
In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)
Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.
