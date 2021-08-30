Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.86

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.86 and last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 6375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 31.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 142.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile (NYSE:MWA)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

