MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MPX International Co. (OTCMKTS:MPXOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the July 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of MPXOF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. MPX International has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25.
MPX International Company Profile
