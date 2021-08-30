Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Movado Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:MOV opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13. Movado Group has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Movado Group will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 17,741 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $534,536.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,485,422.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,267 shares of company stock worth $1,793,172. Insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,263,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Movado Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Movado Group by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 140,629 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Movado Group by 514.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 130,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Movado Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,415,000. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

