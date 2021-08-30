MotaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $882.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. MotaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $882.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MotaCoin

MOTA is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,722,904 coins and its circulating supply is 54,043,229 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

