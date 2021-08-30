Morgan Stanley Sells 57,135 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,135 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 235.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $42.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.76. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.30%.

Separately, Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

