Morgan Stanley Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.34% of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 18,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

BKF stock opened at $48.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $60.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

