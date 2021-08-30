Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 22,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $531,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,328 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter.

USMC stock opened at $41.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.06.

