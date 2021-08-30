Morgan Stanley Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $145.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DKS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.10.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $138.50 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after purchasing an additional 488,000 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 320.1% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 494,726 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 376,974 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

