Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.00.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $72.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,474 shares of company stock worth $6,881,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

