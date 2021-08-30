Morgan Stanley Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,509,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,833,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,614,000 after purchasing an additional 530,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 182,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,419,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,167,000 after purchasing an additional 254,581 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 10,181.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,611 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 60,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,055,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,535,112 shares of company stock worth $175,045,931. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -129.79, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

