Morgan Stanley Cuts SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $16.00

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SelectQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.15.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.11. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,052,000 after buying an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,301,000 after buying an additional 44,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after buying an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,662,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,368 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

