Morgan Stanley Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $295.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $296.36.

SNOW stock opened at $297.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.15 billion and a PE ratio of -78.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.79. Snowflake has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total transaction of $8,142,022.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 898,649 shares of company stock worth $230,031,273. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth $990,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $2,387,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $14,858,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

