Morgan Stanley Boosts Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Price Target to $23.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNPO. William Blair began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Snap One stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Snap One has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $21.64.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

