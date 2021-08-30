Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 146 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

NYSE:AWK opened at $180.31 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $185.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.01.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

