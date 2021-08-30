Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in American Electric Power by 50.1% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

