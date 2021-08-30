Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.96 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $461.28 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $463.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

