Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $6.42 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,539,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,740 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $39.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.57. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

