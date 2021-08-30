Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,596 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $62,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 90.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,255 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $1,245,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $208,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $40.82 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.