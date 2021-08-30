Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys 1,266 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $376.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $260.11 and a 1 year high of $376.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

