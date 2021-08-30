Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.06% of W.W. Grainger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,873,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,553,109,000 after acquiring an additional 144,903 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 478,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,659,000 after purchasing an additional 245,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,186,000 after purchasing an additional 51,644 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,097,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 349,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,952,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.75.

NYSE GWW opened at $432.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.25 and a 1-year high of $479.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $445.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.62% and a net margin of 7.09%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

