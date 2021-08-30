Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,845,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $388.22 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.95.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

