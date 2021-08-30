Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $8.78 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,782,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of The J. M. Smucker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.57 on Monday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $140.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.27. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

