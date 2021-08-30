Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Invests $10.82 Million in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 403,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,817,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $31.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 136.73%.

PBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.