MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the July 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark reduced their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.48. The stock had a trading volume of 224,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,257. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,961,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,959.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,090,000 after acquiring an additional 454,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after acquiring an additional 261,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,228,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

