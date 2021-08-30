Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in August

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the July 29th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,899.0 days.
Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$22.48 on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
See Also: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.