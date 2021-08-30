Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Short Interest Up 69.7% in August

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 689,900 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the July 29th total of 406,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,899.0 days.

Shares of Mitsui Fudosan stock remained flat at $$22.48 on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.93.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

