Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) Short Interest Update

Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,456,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MITI opened at $0.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of -1.39. Mitesco has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.24.

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Mitesco, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals. It offers pharmaceutical formulations for both the human and veterinary market. The firm also focuses on the development of software applications in the healthcare arena, including telemedicine; and consideration of services offering using blockchain encryption technology for various aspects of the healthcare industry.

