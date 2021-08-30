Mischa Reis Sells 10,016 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Stock

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after buying an additional 598,953 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after acquiring an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555,062 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after acquiring an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Envista by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

