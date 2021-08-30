Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 629,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,566 shares during the quarter. Terex accounts for approximately 3.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Terex worth $29,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth $1,441,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.92. The stock had a trading volume of 967 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,578. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Terex Co. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

In other Terex news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

