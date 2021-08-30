Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises 4.4% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.94. 155,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

