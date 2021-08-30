Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 255,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.1% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.3% in the first quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 12.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 40.3% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,914,000 after purchasing an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 9.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.96. 16,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,200. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

