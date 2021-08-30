MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.61

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 8433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 31.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 307.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,219,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 4,717.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,381,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 1,208.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,881,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 100.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 877,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MiMedx Group by 309.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 841,609 shares during the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.