Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 203,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Profire Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,662,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 88,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Dawson James started coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price on the stock.

Profire Energy stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a P/E ratio of -27.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

