Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

IHG opened at $63.73 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.58 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IHG. UBS Group upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

