Millennium Management LLC Sells 156,377 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,377 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at $89,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 296.0% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 119,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 89,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. 4.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

CBD opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $8.41.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

