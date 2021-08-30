Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,544 MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in MVB Financial during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

MVBF opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $468.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70. MVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $32.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of community and mortgage banking services. It also offers commercial and consumer loans, offering an array of loan products for commercial development and real estate, capital needs, as well as personal loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and construction mortgages.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.