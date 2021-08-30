Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Position in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.12% of Gain Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GANX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of GANX opened at $7.78 on Monday. Gain Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

