Millennium Management LLC Has $202,000 Stock Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 29,532 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AAR by 1,385.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AAR by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AAR by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.11 per share, for a total transaction of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

NYSE:AIR opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.78. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.76.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. AAR had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $437.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

About AAR

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

