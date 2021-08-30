Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,652 Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCS. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after acquiring an additional 837,037 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $12,021,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 193.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,262,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 832,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 61.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 71.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,116,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 463,451 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCS opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.42. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

In other Steelcase news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $77,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

