Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Micron Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Shares of MU opened at $74.00 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,988,139.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock worth $12,082,346 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after purchasing an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after purchasing an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after purchasing an additional 635,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

