Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Mesa Air Group posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MESA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.40.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $289.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MESA. FMR LLC increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 24,866 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after buying an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 841.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 415,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 371,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

