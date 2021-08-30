Meristem Family Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,895. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $100.34 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market cap of $223.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

