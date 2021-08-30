Meristem Family Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up about 1.1% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock worth $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,686,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,976. The company has a market cap of $36.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Centene’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

