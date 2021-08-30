Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 81.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 67.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.48. 862,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,130. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $323.83. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.23 and a 52-week high of $344.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,021,191.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.