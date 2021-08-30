Meristem Family Wealth LLC Buys 3,155 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.6% of Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,938 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total transaction of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $8.03 on Monday, reaching $380.66. 13,437,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,690,047. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $381.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $355.07.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

