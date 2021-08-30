Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Decreased by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

MRK stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,337,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,256,955. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.14. The stock has a market cap of $193.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

