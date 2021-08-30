MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for about 2.0% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $7,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,416,000 after purchasing an additional 67,864 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 19.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 463,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $14.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,879.29. 12,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,676. The company has a market capitalization of $93.42 billion, a PE ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,643.19.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

